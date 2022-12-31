News you can trust since 1886
Preston roadworks from January 2: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

In the first week of the New Year, a large number of roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
5 minutes ago

Lasting between one day and four months, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks (ordered by start date.)

1. Roadworks round up

These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (January 2)

2. Greenbank Street, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility asset works; Gas Main Replacement When: Jan 3- Jan 19

3. Villiers Court, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility asset works; Gas Main Replacement Connection When: Jan 3- Jan 19

4. Stanhope Street, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility asset works; Gas Main Replacement When: Jan 3- Jan 19

