News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Preston roadworks from January 16: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
2 minutes ago

Lasting from just one day to two weeks, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week (ordered by start date.)

1. Roadworks list

These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (January 16).

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. Oakwood Drive, Fulwood

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Install External Water Meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5meters with minimum dig When: Jan 16-18

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Curwen Street, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Remedial works; REMEDIAL TO CORRECT HA IMPOSED DEFECT When: Jan 16-17

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Wellington Street, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility asset works; ASHTON ON RIBBLE V9138 - PON 1037082 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works. When: Jan 16-18

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
PrestonMotorists