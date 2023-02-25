Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

Lasting from just one day to two weeks, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week (ordered by start date):

Traffic signs These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (February 27).

Garstang Road, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] longsided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection When: Feb 27- Mar 3

Henry Littler Way, Preston What: Give and take Why: [Utility asset works] BROUGHTON, LANCASHIRE 1033395 - To build 3xnew joint box and lay approx 162m of Duct 54/56 in footway When: Feb 27- Mar 3

Hendon Place, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] excavate joint bay in footway to install and joint cable for s/side connection When: Feb 27- Mar 6