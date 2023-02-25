News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Preston roadworks from February 27: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
2 minutes ago

Lasting from just one day to two weeks, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week (ordered by start date):

1. Traffic signs

These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (February 27).

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. Garstang Road, Preston

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] longsided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection When: Feb 27- Mar 3

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Henry Littler Way, Preston

What: Give and take Why: [Utility asset works] BROUGHTON, LANCASHIRE 1033395 - To build 3xnew joint box and lay approx 162m of Duct 54/56 in footway When: Feb 27- Mar 3

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Hendon Place, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] excavate joint bay in footway to install and joint cable for s/side connection When: Feb 27- Mar 6

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
PrestonMotorists