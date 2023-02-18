News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Preston roadworks from February 20: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
2 minutes ago

Lasting from just one day to three weeks, the projects include lane closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week (ordered by start date):

1. Roadworks round up

These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (February 20)

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. Fishergate, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Permanent reinstatement] remedial permit to rectify a defect When: Feb 20- Feb 24

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Boulevard, Preston

What: Give and take, and some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway x 2 When: Feb 20- Feb 28

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Clitheroe Street, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway When: Feb 20- Feb 28

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
PrestonMotorists