Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

Lasting from just one day to three weeks, the projects include lane closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week (ordered by start date):

1 . Roadworks round up These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (February 20)

2 . Fishergate, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Permanent reinstatement] remedial permit to rectify a defect When: Feb 20- Feb 24

3 . Boulevard, Preston What: Give and take, and some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway x 2 When: Feb 20- Feb 28

4 . Clitheroe Street, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway When: Feb 20- Feb 28