Preston roadworks from December 19: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
5 hours ago
Updated 17th Dec 2022, 9:18am

Lasting from just one day to nine days, the projects include temporary traffic lights and many carriageway incursions to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. Roadworks round up

These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (December 19)

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Banksfield Avenue, Fulwood

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: New service connection- Install external water meter and boundary box at depth of under 1.5 meters with minimum dig When: Dec 19- Dec 19

Photo: Google Maps

3. Bay Horse Lane, Catforth

What: Multi-way signals Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; excavate joint bay in footway for mains plus When: Dec 19- Dec 27

Photo: Google Maps

4. Cavendish Drive, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; shortsided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection When: Dec 20- Dec 22

Photo: Google Maps

