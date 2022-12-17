Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

Lasting from just one day to nine days, the projects include temporary traffic lights and many carriageway incursions to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. Roadworks round up These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (December 19)

2. Banksfield Avenue, Fulwood What: Some carriageway incursion Why: New service connection- Install external water meter and boundary box at depth of under 1.5 meters with minimum dig When: Dec 19- Dec 19

3. Bay Horse Lane, Catforth What: Multi-way signals Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; excavate joint bay in footway for mains plus When: Dec 19- Dec 27

4. Cavendish Drive, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; shortsided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection When: Dec 20- Dec 22