Lasting from just one day to three week, the projects include temporary traffic lights and contra-flow arrangements to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

Arkwright Road, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Disconnection or alteration of supply; ALTER AND RELAY GAS SERVICE 1M OF WHICH 1M WILL BE IN PUBLIC TO MAIN LOCATED IN FOOTWAY When: Aug 30- Sep 1

Back Lane, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; install 1x32mm temporary water connection to exising 110mm main When: Aug 30- Sep 1

Birchwood Drive, Fulwood What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; iNSTALL NEW TEE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION When: Aug 31- Sep 2

Black Bull Lane, Fulwood What: Two-way signals Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Long sided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection to the 6" main 1st half When: Aug 30- Sep 2