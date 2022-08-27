Preston roadworks from August 29: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place
This week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.
By Aimee Seddon
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 4:55 am
Lasting from just one day to three week, the projects include temporary traffic lights and contra-flow arrangements to allow work to be completed.
Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.
