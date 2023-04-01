News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
15 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
17 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
17 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
18 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
19 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Preston roadworks from April 3: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 1st Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

Lasting from one day to three weeks, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason why.

So many roadworks are starting this week, this piece only includes those beginning on Monday and Tuesday..

These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (April 3).

1. Traffic signs

These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (April 3). Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
What: Give and take Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate Infrastructure - Under Ground/ Aerial and install new Fibre Optic Cable Duct for Fibre To The Premises project. Installation of Fibre When: April 3- April 14

2. Ambleside Road, Preston

What: Give and take Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate Infrastructure - Under Ground/ Aerial and install new Fibre Optic Cable Duct for Fibre To The Premises project. Installation of Fibre When: April 3- April 14 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Duct Overlays When: April 3- April 23

3. Ronaldsway, Preston

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Duct Overlays When: April 3- April 23 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate Joint bay in the footway to install cable for new connection for new charging point When: April 3- April 11

4. Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate Joint bay in the footway to install cable for new connection for new charging point When: April 3- April 11 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
MotoristsPreston