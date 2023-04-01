Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

Lasting from one day to three weeks, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason why.

So many roadworks are starting this week, this piece only includes those beginning on Monday and Tuesday..

Ambleside Road, Preston What: Give and take Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate Infrastructure - Under Ground/ Aerial and install new Fibre Optic Cable Duct for Fibre To The Premises project. Installation of Fibre When: April 3- April 14

Ronaldsway, Preston What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Duct Overlays When: April 3- April 23

Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate Joint bay in the footway to install cable for new connection for new charging point When: April 3- April 11