Preston road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M55, from 7am September 30 2019 to 6am December 15 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M55 eastbound and westbound,, junction 1 - three, Various lane closures, carriageway closures, closure of M6, junction 32 southbound, exit slip and narrow lanes, For new construction of new junction.

A rare sight, a quiet M55 as the motorway is closed in both directions as a footbridge is being removed

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.