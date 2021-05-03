Preston road closed for three hours after bright pink £150,000 McLaren sports car crashes outside Morrison's petrol station

The crash involving the £150,000 eye catching car caused Mariner's Way in Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, to be closed for around three hours while police and highways officers attended.

It is understood fuel had leaked onto the road surface, as well as debris from the collision.

Police attended the scene at around 8.15pm on May 2.

Picture: Martin Evans

Martin Evans, the Seat driver, said his car had been written off as a total loss by his insurer.

He added: "There were many witnesses.

"I was able to slowly climb out of the passenger side.

"Two ladies, who were both nurses, came to help me get out of the car and look after me.

Picture: Martin Evans

"The recovery vehicle had a lot of trouble loading the sports car, as all four wheels were locked up and it was very low to the ground.

"The other driver did not speak to me directly, but spoke to the PC when I was stood chatting. He said he had tried to brake but because the pedals were so small and close together he pressed the accelerator pedal by mistake.

"I think he was unhurt but I still have chest pain and difficulty moving. The ambulance crew checked me over very thoroughly including and did an ECG and examination and said nothing seemed to be broken, but to watch the pain level and call an ambulance if it got any worse."

The road was opened again at 11.30pm.

Lancashire Police's force incident manager, Insp Phil Broughton, said one driver had reported having chest pains at the scene, but no major injuries were reported.

Police are investigating Mr Evan's claims that the McLaren was overtaking another car at immense speed was was on the wrong side of the road.