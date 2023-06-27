News you can trust since 1886
Preston Riversway crash sees Jaguar smash into crossing near McDonald's

A Jaguar smashed into a pedestrian crossing in Preston this morning (Tuesday, January 27).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 10:36 BST

Pictures show the black Jaguar atop crumpled railings after ploughing into a traffic island in Riversway, near McDonald’s, in the early hours of this morning.

The scene was cordoned off with police tape while technicians made repairs to the broken traffic lights, which remained out at 9.30am.

It is not known whether anyone was injured or arrested at this stage.

The scene of the crash in Riversway, near McDonald's at Preston Docks, this morning (Tuesday, June 27). Picture by Janis SaveljevsThe scene of the crash in Riversway, near McDonald's at Preston Docks, this morning (Tuesday, June 27). Picture by Janis Saveljevs
Lancashire Police have not released details, but reports suggest another vehicle was involved in the crash and left the scene before officers arrived.

The Jaguar, missing a wheel and with damage to its passenger side, was still awaiting recovery at 8.30am.

More details to follow...

