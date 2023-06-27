Pictures show the black Jaguar atop crumpled railings after ploughing into a traffic island in Riversway, near McDonald’s, in the early hours of this morning.

The scene was cordoned off with police tape while technicians made repairs to the broken traffic lights, which remained out at 9.30am.

It is not known whether anyone was injured or arrested at this stage.

The scene of the crash in Riversway, near McDonald's at Preston Docks, this morning (Tuesday, June 27). Picture by Janis Saveljevs

Lancashire Police have not released details, but reports suggest another vehicle was involved in the crash and left the scene before officers arrived.

The Jaguar, missing a wheel and with damage to its passenger side, was still awaiting recovery at 8.30am.