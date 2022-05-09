Emergency services were called to the crash on Ringway (A59) at around 6.25pm, with police closing the road whilst fire and ambulance crews worked at the scene.

The woman was rescued from the wreck by firefighters before paramedics took her to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.

Emergency crews were on the scene for around 90 minutes before the road was reopened to traffic.

The woman was taken to Royal Preston Hospital after being injured in a crash in Ringway, Preston last night (Sunday, May 8)

Lancashire Police said the woman’s injuries are not believed to be serious.

A fire service spokesman added: “Two fire engines from Preston were called to a road traffic collision on Ring Way, Preston.

"On arrival, one casualty was confined in a vehicle before being removed and conveyed to hospital.

"Fire crews were detained for approximately one hour and thirty minutes.”