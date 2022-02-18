Preston railway station evacuated and all trains cancelled after Storm Eunice damages roof

All passengers were evacuated and the station was closed due to fears high winds had damaged the roof on Friday afternoon (February 18).

Rumours surfaced that the roof had blown off, but it was later confirmed several metal panels had become unstable due to the adverse weather.

Network Rail said they were inspecting the panels and trains were still passing through but not stopping.

Trains set to stop at Preston railway station were cancelled due to concerns Storm Eunice had damaged the roof.

Phil James, Network Rail's North West route director, said: "Hundreds of engineers are out in horrendous conditions trying to maintain and protect the railway from the onslaught of this major storm.

"Because of Storm Eunice's severity we've had no choice but to close Preston so we can thoroughly inspect the roof.

"I'd like to thank people for following our advice by not travelling today while we work flat out to repair the damage from one of the worst storms in 30 years."

Work is expected overnight to secure the roofing panels.

Shirley Ross, Preston Station manager, said: "Due to multiple weather-related incidents around the network including Preston Station as a result of Storm Eunice, all Avanti West Coast services are now cancelled for the rest of Friday. Please do not come to the station.

"Tickets for Friday will be valid for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Anyone who doesn't want to travel can get a full refund."

Rapid response teams are clearing fallen trees and debris which are blocking lines in multiple locations across the North West, added Network Rail.