Preston motorists warned of weekend delays as roadworks close busy Blackpool Road junction

Motorists are being warned of severe delays as 24 hours of roadworks begin near Blackpool Road in Preston.

Resurfacing work is being carried out in Plungington Road at the junction with Blackpool Road this weekend.

Pothole repair work will see a stretch of Plungington Road in Preston closed to traffic from Friday, February 22 to Saturday, February 23.

The road will be closed from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Friday and Saturday, with traffic being diverted down Brook Street and Garstang Road.

Lancashire County Council expect to complete the road repairs by 3.30pm on Saturday 23 February.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We’re planning to carry out some patching work to damaged areas of the surface at the junction of Blackpool Road and Plungington Road on Friday 22 February.

“We know these are busy roads and will be doing the work outside of peak hours to minimise disruption, with a closure in place from 9.30am to 3.30pm. There will be diversion routes in place which will be clearly signed.”

It follows the completion of resurfacing work on a half-mile stretch of Blackpool Road near the junction with Brook Street on Wednesday.

Diversion route

A diversion will be in place for traffic approaching from the south via Blackpool Road – Brook Street – Aqueduct Street – A6 Garstang Road – A5085 Blackpool Road and vice versa.

A diversion will be in place for traffic approaching from the north via Plungington Road – Lytham Road – A6 Garstang Road – Aqueduct Street – Plungington Road and vice versa.

For those who use the 23 bus, Preston Bus has advised it will operate as normal to the Adelphi roundabout and then divert via Brook Street, Lytham Road and Black Bull Lane in both directions.