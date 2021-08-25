Preston man taken to hospital after crash in Blackpool Road

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene after a man in his 80s crashed near the junction with Pedders Lane, close to Ashton Park at around 9pm.

Fire crews were first on the scene and gave first aid to the injured pensioner before he was stretchered into an ambulance and taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

Police closed part of the road for around an hour whilst fire crews and paramedics worked at the scene.

Pic: Google

Eyewitnesses said the driver appeared to have crashed into a driveway or garden close to the Blackpool Road/Pedders Lane junction.

"I can confirm that a car collided with a post," said an ambulance spokesman.

"An ambulance and advanced paramedic were sent to the scene and the crew treated a male in his 80s who had neck and hand injuries.

"The casualty was then transported onto Royal Preston Hospital for further treatment."



A fire service spokesman added: "At 8.57pm, two fire engines from Penwortham and Preston attended a road traffic collision in Pedders Lane, Preston.

"The incident involved one vehicle. One casualty was given first aid by firefighters before being placed in the care of North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics.

"Crews were in attendance for an hour."

Lancashire Police were approached for comment but the force said it has "nothing on its logs" about the crash.

