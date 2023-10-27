News you can trust since 1886
Preston City Council sorry for Remembrance Sunday blunder

The Council was left red-faced after workers mixed-up the dates for Remembrance Sunday – with road closure signs warning of travel disruption in October, rather than November.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:33 BST
The gaffe was spotted by visitors to Preston who noticed the error on road signs along the parade route in the city centre.

The signs read: "Preston Remembrance Sunday. ROAD CLOSED. 12th Oct 2023, 9.45 to 12pm. Expect delays.”

The bright yellow signs were found in Lancaster Road, Church Street, Cheapside and Flag Market and drew the ire of some citizens.

The council put the wrong month on the road sign - October 12 instead of November 12. (Picture by Jimmy Fisher)
The council put the wrong month on the road sign - October 12 instead of November 12. (Picture by Jimmy Fisher)
Some questioned how the Council managed to mix-up the dates for the national commemoration which takes place every year in November in honour of British servicemen and women.

Preston City Council have apologised for the error and said the signs will be replaced.

A Council spokesperson said: "We apologise for the error. We're arranging for these to be amended ASAP."

Preston’s Remembrance Sunday parade and service take place on Sunday, November 12.

Preston City Council apologised for the error and said the date on the sign would be corrected as soon as possible. (Picture by Jimmy Fisher)
Preston City Council apologised for the error and said the date on the sign would be corrected as soon as possible. (Picture by Jimmy Fisher)

The parade will start at Preston Market in Earl Street and continue along Lancaster Road, Church Street, Cheapside and onto the Flag Market for the service.

At the end of Sunday's service, there will be an opportunity for the public to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph.

