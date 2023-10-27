Preston City Council sorry for Remembrance Sunday blunder
and live on Freeview channel 276
The gaffe was spotted by visitors to Preston who noticed the error on road signs along the parade route in the city centre.
The signs read: "Preston Remembrance Sunday. ROAD CLOSED. 12th Oct 2023, 9.45 to 12pm. Expect delays.”
The bright yellow signs were found in Lancaster Road, Church Street, Cheapside and Flag Market and drew the ire of some citizens.
Some questioned how the Council managed to mix-up the dates for the national commemoration which takes place every year in November in honour of British servicemen and women.
Preston City Council have apologised for the error and said the signs will be replaced.
A Council spokesperson said: "We apologise for the error. We're arranging for these to be amended ASAP."
Preston’s Remembrance Sunday parade and service take place on Sunday, November 12.
The parade will start at Preston Market in Earl Street and continue along Lancaster Road, Church Street, Cheapside and onto the Flag Market for the service.
At the end of Sunday's service, there will be an opportunity for the public to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph.