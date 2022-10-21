Preston city centre traffic delays after lorry loses wheel and leaks oil in Fylde Road
Preston city centre has been hit with traffic delays after a lorry lost a wheel and leaked oil this afternoon (Friday, October 21).
Fylde Road is partially blocked in both directions with slow traffic after the lorry broke down in Fylde Road towards Corporation Street.
Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and are warning of delays as congestion begins to build this afternoon.
A police spokesman said: “We're currently at the scene of a lorry that has lost a wheel and is leaking oil on Fylde Road, heading towards Adelphi Island.
“Please avoid the area as traffic is starting to build and we expect delays.”