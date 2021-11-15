Preston bus users warned of disruption to services today due to driver shortages
Preston bus users have been told to expect some disruption to journeys today as Stagecoach struggles with driver shortages.
This morning, Stagecoach tweeted: "Due to staff shortages there will be disruption on some of our services today. The Inspectors are working as hard as they can to get things back on track. Apologies."
The bus operator has not said which services are likely to be affected, but the Post has asked the company for full details.
More to follow...
