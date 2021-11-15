Preston bus users warned of disruption to services today due to driver shortages

This morning, Stagecoach tweeted: "Due to staff shortages there will be disruption on some of our services today. The Inspectors are working as hard as they can to get things back on track. Apologies."

The bus operator has not said which services are likely to be affected, but the Post has asked the company for full details.

More to follow...

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.