Preston Bus Station car park ramps to close this week for planned work

Two car park ramps at Preston Bus Station will be closed as of this week for planned work, as part of the redevelopment of the iconic building.

The entry and exit ramps at the north end of the building, close to the Holiday Inn, will be closed from Monday, August 13 until Monday, August 20.

The south ramp will remain open, with the usual access from Lords Walk. Diversion signs will be in place during this work.

This closure involves finishing touches to a coating on the car park ramps, which cannot be in use while work takes place.

The Grade-II Listed bus station has undergone a major multi-million pound redevelopment, which received national critical acclaim.

For details visit: www.lancashire.gov.uk/news/details/?Id=PR18/0301