Preston Bus, the company responsible for many of the city’s public transport routes, has announced a price hike.

The firm blamed the increase on escalating running costs - but has faced a backlash from customers. All the changes came into effect on Sunday, May 7.

A company spokesman said: “With the cost of running buses continuing to rise sharply, we are forced to make revisions to some off our Preston Bus fares from Sunday 7th May 2023.”

Prices on some routes run by Preston Bus have increased

What are the changes to Preston Bus fares?

A spokesman for Preston Bus said the company’s single journey price cap is still in place at £2, with the evening £1 charge from 7pm also remaining. “In addition to this if you buy a Day ticket on a Saturday you will be able to use that ticket to travel on the Sunday,” the spokesman added.

However, adult single raises under £2 will rise by 10p, with £1.70 journey now costing £1.80 and £1.90 rides going up to £2. There are no changes to Fulwood Academy and Corpus Christi school bus fares; fares on Lancashire County Council tendered services (routes 25A, 43, 44, 45, 46, 48, 65, 66, 66S, 67, 69, 76, 78, 114, 312, 313); and ares on the company’s Football Special services of 287 and 289.

What are people saying about the Preston Bus price rise?

Many passengers are unhappy at the rising costs faced by the company being passed on to customers. Here’s a selection of what people are saying about the move:

Luke Flintoff: It's up to Preston Council to enforce what the bus operator does. We've all just had local elections, now is the time to contact your local Councillor and see if they are worth the vote you've just handed them.

Gill Britton: Absolute disgrace. Once again ripping off the people of Preston

Janine Machin: 18 pounds for a kids school bus pass per week, yet he had to walk home last night after waiting an hour for a non-existent bus!

Elaine Abbot: Well my friend and I have passes but we're still trying to work out why the heck they replaced the no 88 bus with something we cant work out how to get to RPH on.

Jordan Procter: We’re in a cost of living and they think price hikes are fine. Disgusting.

Leonie Greaves: Then it would be cheaper for me to book a taxi everyday to and from work at that price £56 a month by taxi and £75 for a monthly bus pass.

Elly Gaskell: £75 for my monthly when half the time the bus doesn’t turn up! Words fail me! Well they don’t but they’re all rude ones!

Andrew Leary: The adult 28 day pass was £48 not long ago! I stopped getting one when they went up to £60.

Sarah Woan: £1 after 7pm? Seems a bargain tbh!