Preston boy taken to hospital with head injury after being hit by a car

A boy has been taken to hospital with a head injury after he was hit by a car.
Ambulance crews were called to Eldon Street, Plungington at 5.53pm last night where they attended to the boy, believed to be seven years old.
A spokesman from North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 17:53 to a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
"The patient was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.
"He had an injury to his head and knee but we don't know how serious [but] it is not major trauma."
Paramedics were on the scene for around 15 minutes.
A spokesman from Lancashire Police said the boy suffered "cuts and bruises".
Delays were also reported around the area in Plungington Road.