Preston boy taken to hospital with head injury after being hit by a car

Have your say

A boy has been taken to hospital with a head injury after he was hit by a car.

Ambulance crews were called to Eldon Street, Plungington at 5.53pm last night where they attended to the boy, believed to be seven years old.

Eldon Street (Image: Google Maps)

A spokesman from North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 17:53 to a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

"The patient was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

"He had an injury to his head and knee but we don't know how serious [but] it is not major trauma."

Paramedics were on the scene for around 15 minutes.

A spokesman from Lancashire Police said the boy suffered "cuts and bruises".

Delays were also reported around the area in Plungington Road.