Preston boy, 15, airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital after crashing moped into parked car near Avenham Park
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the scene in West Cliff, near Avenham Park, at 4.18pm on Monday (September 11).
The rider of the moped, a boy aged 15, suffered head, arm and leg injuries and was airlifted to hospital for urgent treatment.
Police closed the road for several hours while ambulance crews worked at the scene and officers investigated how the crash occured.
The air ambulance landed on the field at Preston Cricket Club in neighbouring South Meadow Lane, where the boy was lifted into the helicopter and flown to hospital.
The minimum age to ride a moped in the UK is 16, but Lancashire Police did not say whether the boy – who was uninsured and had no licence – was reported for driving the moped illegally.
A police spokesperson said: “Call was at 4.18pm on Monday, it was a road traffic collision on West Cliff, Preston.
"Moped in collision with a stationary vehicle. Rider of the moped, a boy aged 15, was taken to hospital with arm and leg injuries.”
North West Ambulance Service was approached for an update on the boy’s condition.