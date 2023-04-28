Infact, the RAC predicts 17.2 million leisure trips will be made by motorists in the UK between this Friday and Bank Holiday Monday – more than over the King’s coronation bank holiday next weekend, when people are predicted to stay home to watch the royal occasion on TV.

When will it be busiest?

Roads are expected to be busiest this afternoon (Friday) when drivers going away for the weekend will meet commuter traffic - with warnings average journey times on busy routes may double. Drivers are being advised to leave early or in the evening after rush-hour to avoid the worst tailbacks.

The M6 motorway which is expected to be busy this Friday

Which roads will be worst?

Data company Inrix highlighted following locations as hotspots for congestion over the bank holiday period: the M5 southbound between Junction 15 (Bristol) and Junction 23 (Taunton), as well as the M6 northbound from Junction 18 (Chester) to Junction 24 (Liverpool).

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “The weather might still be unseasonably chilly but this won’t stop drivers getting out and about over the double bank holiday weekends to make the most of some extra days off.

“Be prepared”

Rail users are advised to check with operators for any disruption this weekend

The AA predict that more than 12 million trips are planned for May Day alone, meaning many roads, particularly those heading to the coast are set to see a rise in traffic.

Those with long journeys ahead of them may be tempted to complete their trip without comfort breaks, but the AA is advising drivers to build regular rest stops into their journey to avoid fatigue, in addition to carrying out their usual vehicle checks such as oil and coolant levels and tyre checks.

Latest statistics show that more than a fifth (22 per cent) of car occupant casualties in crashes where fatigue was a factor were killed or seriously injured. Nearly one in 50 died.

Bank holiday trains from Preston

Manchester Airport advises passengers to leave plenty of time to get through security.

Train travellers planning a getaway have also been warned of more than 600 sets of engineering work being carried out this weekend.

London Euston will be closed on Sunday, adding several hours to many long-distance journeys. Travellers from Preston to Euston will divert via Milton Keynes, Bedford and St Pancras, with those wishing to get to Euston advised to get the Tube.

Jake Kelly, Network Rail’s system operator director, said: “The majority of the rail network will be open as usual for passengers travelling over the bank holiday weekend, but we do have some vital upgrade work taking place.”

He added: “There’s never a good time to impact rail services, but with fewer passengers typically travelling over the bank holidays, we have the opportunity to complete vital work while minimising disruption.”

Manchester Airport bank holiday travel