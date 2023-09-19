Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All lines between Preston and Blackpool North are currently blocked, say Northern, after an object was caught on the overhead electric wires at Kirkham and Wesham.

Northern said train services running through the station will be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes, with the disruption expected until 11am.

A Blackpool Transport bus will depart Blackpool North at 11am, calling at all stops on its journey to Preston where passengers can then catch trains to Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Airport and York.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Northern said: "There is damage to the overhead electric wires between Preston and Blackpool North and all lines are blocked. Network Rail are aware of the issue and we are awaiting a further update on the time they will be on site to look to rectify the problem.

"Services are currently unable to run between Preston and Blackpool North in both directions. This impacts our services between Manchester Airport & Blackpool North, Liverpool Lime Street & Blackpool North and York & Blackpool North.

"These services where possible will now start/terminate at Preston, however as train crew and trains are now out of place, services are subject to short notice alterations and cancellations. We are able to run a limited train service between Kirkham and Wesham and Blackpool South.