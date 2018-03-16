Potholes unearth Lancashire's past as cobbles emerge again

History is emerging as the great pothole saga crumbles on in Lancashire.

Bottom left: The pothole repair team at work. Right: Cobbles showing through the potholes in Railway Road, Chorley.

Cobbled streets are reappearing after years undercover as road surfaces disintegrate to reveal their glorious past.

The recent bad weather has brought a rash of new potholes on the county’s roads - some say more than ever before.

The Post is campaigning to get our roads fixed as more and more motorists and cyclist are coming to grief on the uneven surfaces caused by the crumbling asphalt.

The mess has been attributed to a lack of funding from central government.

Together with our sister papers across the UK we are aiming to support the authority as it attempts to lobby Westminster for more cash to fix the problem.

As part of that campaign we have been asking readers to tell us about the worst potholes and also send us photographs of the those causing the greatest concern locally.

One driver, Amy Lewis of Longton, hit a patch of newly uncovered cobbles in Victoria Street, Preston near to the University of Central Lancashire.

“I’m surprised how thin the tarmac was over the top of them,” she said.

“I don’t know how many years it is since they were covered up, but whoever did it only looks to have skimmed over them.”

More old cobbles were reported to have appeared near Winckley Square in Preston city centre and another area has emerged on Railway Road, Chorley.

£23million to be spent on county roads

County council chiefs have pledged £23m to improve our roads.

The cash is part of a £30m programme to renew transport infrastructure including roads, streetlights, and bridges agreed by Lancashire County Council’s cabinet.

The £23m will be used to resurface roads and tackle potholes following the damage caused by long spells of wet and cold weather over the winter.

More than £10m of this has been set aside for work to fix potholes, carry out minor repairs and prevent potholes occurring, which includes £2m to address problems on 47 residential road .

A further £8m is being invested in maintaining the busiest routes, with 68 schemes to renew A, B and C roads.

Coun Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Lancashire’s roads are vital to our economy and it’s essential that we prioritise funding accordingly to keep them in good condition.

“The weather this winter has been worse than average, which is why we’ve been dealing with so many potholes over recent months. We know that good roads are a priority for residents and businesses which is why we have put £10m into this year’s budget to fix potholes, as well as make structural repairs which will help to prevent them appearing in the first place.”

Readers back our campaign...

In support of our campaign many more readers have been sending in locations of the worst potholes they have come across.

Amongst them are Carole Dewhurst who said: “At the top of Great Meadow in Astley Village there are a lot going half way down the road.”

Margaret Thornley said: “Eaves Lane is bad one big one near roundabout at Harper’s Lane near St Peters School.”

Helena Kay Rimmer said: “A real deep nasty car wrecker on Runshaw Hall Lane Euxton. Funny thing is, further along on Worden Lane the Tarmac wagons were queuing up to drop loads this morning.”

Sylvia Thompson: “Outside my house on Redwood Avenue in Leyland.”

Gary Corcoran said: “Larchwood Crescent in Leyland all over the place on this road.”

Mark Roberts said: “On Corporation Street approaching the Aldi you can actually see the old cobbles underneath the broken tarmac.”

Mikey Gregg said: “Preston is one big pothole at the moment.”

Jackie Madden said: “Railway Road off Harpers Lane, some are down to the cobbles.”

Julie Evans said: “Chorley Old Road near the village store is being considered as a test track for the new Land Rover!”

Becci Brady said: “Walgarth Drive Chorley has a big one. Almost impossible to avoid. As it’s on the bend near the school.”

Nathan Moon said: “Bolton road, Chorley. They’ve been “fixed” again now by filling in. It’ll be two weeks before it’s like this again.”

Lucy Gillhespy said: “Just the whole of Longridge! Especially Green Lane and Mersey Street.”

Paul Eckton said: “The worst by far I’ve found for potholes is Royal Avenue Leyland.”Jo Nightingale said “T junction at end of Midge Hall Lane, Longmeanygate is terrible. There’s at least four huge ones which you can’t avoid unless you drive on the other side of the road.”

Margaret Anne Catterall said: “Station Road Croston is a disgrace.

Stuart Yardley said: “Wateringpool Lane... Lostock Hall! More potholes than actual road!”

Julie Greenham said: “Carr Road, Kirkham Road, Mayfield Ave, Greenacres, Poulton Street just to name a few that I drive over everyday! “I’ve reported them to council several times and still nothing done about them!”

Danny Martyniuk: ”In the UK we used to drive on the left of the road.... now we drive on what’s left of the road!”