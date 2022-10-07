The crash happened near a mini roundabout in Balshaw Lane, close to the entrance to the train station, at 6.10pm.

In a video taken at the scene, a red 4X4 appears to be on the wrong side of the road where it collided with a white Ford Fiesta, causing damage to both cars.

No one was injured, but the road was shut between The Talbot pub and Wigan Road (A49) whilst police and fire crews attended.

Police shut Balshaw Lane from The Talbot pub to Wigan Road after the head on crash in Euxton on Thursday night (October 6)

Officers remained at the scene until after 9pm and the road closure led to a long queue of northbound traffic along Wigan Road, as the damaged cars awaited recovery.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 6.10pm, it was damage only collision between two cars.”