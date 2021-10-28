Police reopen Preston's Blackpool Road following a road traffic collision
Breaking news- rush hour road closure ends
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 5:52 pm
Updated
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 6:28 pm
Preston Police have reopened Blackpool Road at Larches, between Broadway and West Park Avenue, after closing it due to a road traffic collision.
Earlier in the evening, at 5:35 pm, police announced that they had closed the road, and advised motorists to stay clear of the area if possible as traffic was heavy.
Taking to Facebook only five minutes ago, police confirmed that the road has now opened again, although traffic still remains, and they thanked members of the public for their patience.