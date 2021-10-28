Police reopen Preston's Blackpool Road following a road traffic collision

Blackpool Road, north of Preston City Centre had been shut by police earlier this evening.

Preston Police have reopened Blackpool Road at Larches, between Broadway and West Park Avenue, after closing it due to a road traffic collision.

Earlier in the evening, at 5:35 pm, police announced that they had closed the road, and advised motorists to stay clear of the area if possible as traffic was heavy.