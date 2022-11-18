‘Police incident’ closes Whalley New Road in both directions in Blackburn
A ‘police incident’ closes a busy road in both directions in Blackburn.
Whalley New Road was closed to a “police incident” at approximately 2.45pm on Friday (November 18).
The closure was put in place between the junctions of Whalley Old Road and Plane Tree Road.
The incident was reportedly a multi-vehicle collision near to the Shandar Sweets House store.
People were urged to avoid the area where possible as the scene was cleared.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.