‘Police incident’ closes Whalley New Road in both directions in Blackburn

A ‘police incident’ closes a busy road in both directions in Blackburn.

By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 4:47pm

Whalley New Road was closed to a “police incident” at approximately 2.45pm on Friday (November 18).

The closure was put in place between the junctions of Whalley Old Road and Plane Tree Road.

The incident was reportedly a multi-vehicle collision near to the Shandar Sweets House store.

People were urged to avoid the area where possible as the scene was cleared.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A "multi-vehicle crash" closed Whalley New Road in both directions in Blackburn (Credit: Google)
