'Police incident' closes M65 in both directions between junctions 5 and 6

The M65 was closed in both directions between junctions 5 (Guide Interchange) and 6 (Whitebirk Interchange) at approximately 3.25pm.

Officers said the closure was due to a "police incident" and urged motorists to avoid the area where possible.

"We will update you once the motorway has been fully reopened," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More to follow...

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

A "police incident" closed the M65 closed in both directions near Blackburn on Sunday, November 7