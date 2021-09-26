Police criticise motorists for walking dogs on M6 after motorway is closed due to car fire near Garstang

The incident happened shortly before midday between junctions 33 (Galgate) and 32 (Broughton) with the vehicle fire on the southbound side near Garstang.

The motorway was closed in both directions while emergency services, including Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the incident.

The northbound section was opened shortly after with lane closures put in place to allow southbound traffic the travel through however Lancashire Police criticised a number of people who were out of their cars and stood on the motorway.

The motorway was closed due to the vehicle fire but some motorists were criticised for getting out of their cars

An officer for Lancs Road Police said on Twitter: "Folks this is ridiculous. We (the emergency services) are trying to deal with this and get you moving asap but we've been hindered getting to scene by the amount of people out of their cars and on the hard shoulder, including people walking dogs etc. It's dangerous and stupid."

Earlier today the M6 was closed southbound between junction 31 (Tickled Trout, Preston) and junction 30 (Blacow Bridge interchange) after a crash involving two cars.

It happened shortly after 8am and the section didnt open fully until shortly before 11am due to fuel spillage needing to be cleaned up. Two people were injured in the collision and both were taken to hospital.