Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his seventies has died after a collision involving two vehicles in Padiham.

The accident happened on the A6068 between J8 of the M65 and Blackburn Road.

The incident occurred at around 7.40pm on Saturday (October 29), when police were called to the scene on the A6068 Shuttleworth Link Road close to the Screwfix in Padiham.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A6068 Shuttleworth Link Road close to the Screwfix in Padiham. Pic: Google Maps.

The crash involving a VW Passat and a Mercedes van meant motorists had been asked by the police to take an alternative route as officers closed the road between junction eight of the M65 and the junction with the A678 Blackburn Road.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses as the driver of the Passat, a man in his seventies, suffered injuries that proved fatal.

Sgt Michael Higginson, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has very sadly cost a man his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information or any dashcam footage to get in touch.”

The driver of the Mercedes suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. His injuries are thankfully not thought to be life threatening.