Planned closure of M6 between junctions 33 and 32 in Lancashire postponed as National Highways lifts roadworks across motorway network ahead of Queen's funeral
A planned closure on the M6 has been postponed as thousands of mourners flock to London to pay their respects ahead of the Queen's funeral.
The M6 southbound was due to be closed between junction 33 (Hampson Green) and 32 (Broughton) this weekend for “essential bridge safety and maintenance work”.
However, National Highways has confirmed the closure has been postponed as “large numbers of people travel to the capital for ceremonial and commemorative events”.
John McNeill, National Highways, Head of Service delivery, East of England, said: “We expect the roads to be busy with people looking to travel into the capital and to other royal residences over the weekend.
“Our traffic officer patrols will be out on the network to help anyone who might get into difficulty, but it’s important people remember to check their vehicle before setting off.
“The last thing anybody wants on the way to their destination is to have a vehicle breakdown. That’s why it’s really important that people spend a few minutes checking the condition of their tyres before setting off.”
All planned closures on motorways in and out of London will be paused from the start of this week until after the State Funeral on Monday, September 19.
This includes on motorways such as the M25, M11, M3, M4, and M23.
Additionally, all other closures on the motorway network nationally will be postponed for the duration of the extended bank holiday weekend.
Existing roadworks will also be removed where possible, with cones and temporary signals withdrawn from 6am on Friday, September 16 and not put back in place until Tuesday, September 20.
The postponement of roadwork closures – both through the week and over the Bank Holiday weekend – will specifically apply to motorways.
Works on A-roads will be assessed on a case-by-case basis depending on their impact.
The announcement came after closures on the same stretch of the M6 caused traffic chaos last weekend.
National Highways said it was “sincerely sorry” for the severe delays which left thousands of drivers trapped in miles of queuing traffic,
After being flooded with complaints, the agency has vowed to rethink how it deals with future closures.