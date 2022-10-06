Person injured in serious motorbike crash in Ribbleton prompting dashcam appeal

Officers attended a serious collision at the junction of Ribbleton Avenue and Cromwell Road at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 4.

One person was injured in the crash, prompting police to launch an appeal on Thursday (October 6) for dashcam footage.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who contacted us, offered assistance to an injured party and provided their details to help us with our lines of enquiry,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“To further our investigation, we are now appealing for anybody who saw this motorbike being driven between 2pm and 2.30pm.

“We are also appealing for anyone with dash cam footage of the incident itself, or of the motorbike prior to the collision to make contact with the police.”

Anyone with information was urged to email [email protected] directly, quoting reference number 0711 of October 4.

