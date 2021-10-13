Person cut out of car by firefighters after crash in Preston

One person had to be rescued from a vehicle by firefighters following a collision in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 6:51 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 6:54 pm

Two fire engines from Preston were called to the two-vehicle smash in Andertons Way at around 1.50pm on Wednesday (October 13).

Firefighters used cutting equipment to release one casualty from a vehicle.

"They were later taken to hospital by North West Ambulance Service," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Read More

Read More
Kyle Barlow: Questions over road's safety unanswered after death of dad on A588

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.

Two fire engines from Preston were called to the two-vehicle smash in Andertons Way
Preston