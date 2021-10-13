Person cut out of car by firefighters after crash in Preston
One person had to be rescued from a vehicle by firefighters following a collision in Preston.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 6:51 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 6:54 pm
Two fire engines from Preston were called to the two-vehicle smash in Andertons Way at around 1.50pm on Wednesday (October 13).
Firefighters used cutting equipment to release one casualty from a vehicle.
"They were later taken to hospital by North West Ambulance Service," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.
