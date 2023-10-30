Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire Police say there were called to a crash between a motorcyclist and a car on Pope Lane at 4:29pm on Sunday, October 29.

The police confirmed that the motorcyclist was taken to hospital following the incident and there has been no arrests.

The North West Ambulance Service further said the patient had arm injuries.

One fire engine from Penwortham also attended the collision.