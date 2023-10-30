Penwortham crash: Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car on Pope Lane
A motorcylist was taken to hospital over the weekend following a crash with a car in Penwortham.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:29 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:17 GMT
Lancashire Police say there were called to a crash between a motorcyclist and a car on Pope Lane at 4:29pm on Sunday, October 29.
The police confirmed that the motorcyclist was taken to hospital following the incident and there has been no arrests.
The North West Ambulance Service further said the patient had arm injuries.
One fire engine from Penwortham also attended the collision.
Firefighters administered first aid to one casualty and crews were in attendance for approximately thirty minutes.