Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a black Ford Transit and the boy in Bilsborough Hey, off Kingsfold Drive, at around 4.20pm yesterday. (Tuesday, August 1).

Two air ambulances landed in nearby fields off Bee Lane and a senior commander was deployed to the scene to oversee the emergency response.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by road but sadly died a short time later.

Air ambulances landing near the scene in Sumpter Croft, Penwortham on Tuesday afternoon (August 1). (Photo by Jack (submitted)

The boy had reportedly been playing hide-and-seek with friends and was hiding under the van when the driver set off, not realising the boy was beneath his vehicle.

Lancashire Police said an investigation is taking place to establish exactly how the tragedy occurred.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family, friends and the wider community as they come to terms with such a heartbreaking incident,” said a police spokesperson, who added that the boy’s family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The force would like to speak to any witnesses, or anybody with CCTV or dashcam, who has not yet spoken to an officer.

Supt Gary Crowe, of Lancashire Police’s South Division, said: “First and foremost we send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the boy who died.

"This was a heartbreaking incident and they will be in our thoughts for a very long time.

“We also appreciate the impact this will have had on the wider community and we thank them for their understanding and patience while we carried out a meticulous analysis of the scene yesterday.

“We are now determined to get answers about what occurred and are appealing for anybody with information to come forward.

"If you saw the collision, or saw either the boy or the van in the moments before it happened, please get in touch.

"Similarly if you have dashcam or CCTV and have not yet spoken to officers, please contact us.”

Police closed the road, close to Bilsborough Hey cul-de-sac, while officers and paramedics worked at the scene. Police remained at the scene until late in the evening to investigate the incident.