Pedestrian taken to hospital after being knocked down on zebra crossing in Coppull

The man was struck by a Nissan Qashqai on a zebra crossing in Preston Road, close to the roundabout junction with Spendmore Lane, at around 6.30am.

Ambulance crews attended and he was taken to hospital with suspected leg and hip injuries, said Lancashire Police.

The force added that the Nissan driver stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

The age of the injured man has not been provided at this stage.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for an update on his condition.

The A49 Preston Road was blocked towards Standish whilst the emergency services worked at the scene.

The road closure led to long traffic queues in both directions along Preston Road, as well congestion in Spendmore Lane and Chapel Lane due to diverted traffic.

Police reopened Preston Road at around 7.45am.