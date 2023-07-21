Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car near Salwick
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a car near Salwick.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 16:32 BST
Police were called to a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Rosemary Lane at around 2.30pm on Friday, July 21.
The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.
The road was closed in both directions at Blackleach Lane as emergency services worked at the scene.
Traffic was coping well following the closure.
“We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.