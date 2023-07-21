Police were called to a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Rosemary Lane at around 2.30pm on Friday, July 21.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed in both directions at Blackleach Lane as emergency services worked at the scene.

Motorists were urged to avoid Rosemary Lane after a crash closed the road in both directions (Credit: Google)

Traffic was coping well following the closure.