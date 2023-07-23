A Mercedes car struck a pedestrian in Ribbleton Avenue at around 11.20pm on Saturday (July 22).

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries to his head and pelvis.

He remained in hospital for treatment on Sunday (July 23).

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are appealing for people who were in the area to contact us.

“If you witnessed the collision or were driving in the Ribbleton Avenue area around the time and have dashcam footage, please come forward

“The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and our thoughts are with him as he receives treatment in hospital.”

Anyone with information was urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1545 of July 22.

