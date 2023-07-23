News you can trust since 1886
Pedestrian suffers ‘serious head and pelvis injuries’ after being hit by Mercedes in Preston

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with “serious head and pelvis injuries” after being hit by a car in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 10:45 BST

A Mercedes car struck a pedestrian in Ribbleton Avenue at around 11.20pm on Saturday (July 22).

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries to his head and pelvis.

He remained in hospital for treatment on Sunday (July 23).

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" after being hit by a car in PrestonA pedestrian was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" after being hit by a car in Preston
Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are appealing for people who were in the area to contact us.

“If you witnessed the collision or were driving in the Ribbleton Avenue area around the time and have dashcam footage, please come forward

“The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and our thoughts are with him as he receives treatment in hospital.”

Anyone with information was urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1545 of July 22.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

