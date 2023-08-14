News you can trust since 1886
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Leyland McDonald’s car park

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in a McDonald’s car park in Leyland.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Aug 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 17:02 BST

Emergency services were called to a collision on the McDonald’s car park in Churchill Way at around 2.45pm on Monday (August 14).

Police confirmed a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, but the force added it was a “minor injury” collision.

The car park was temporarily closed while the pedestrian’s injuries were assessed.

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information about the incident.

