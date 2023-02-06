Pedestrian left with ‘life-changing injuries’ after being hit by car in Colne
A man in his 60s was left with “life-changing injuries” after he was struck by a car in Colne.
A Volkswagen Golf travelling eastbound on Church Street struck a pedestrian at around 9.50pm on Sunday (February 5).
The pedestrian – a man in his 60s from Brierfield – suffered a “serious lower leg injury” and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a man in his 30s from Nelson, was not injured.
Police on Monday (February 6) launched a public appeal for information and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Sgt Michael Higginson, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “The pedestrian involved has been left with life-changing injuries.
“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or anyone with dashcam footage.
“Please contact police if you can help.”
Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1339 of February 5.