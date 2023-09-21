Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Vauxhall Astra collided with a pedestrian in Chester Street at the junction with Dartford Close at around 9.15am on Thursday (September 21).

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our officers are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam and CCTV footage from the area to contact them

A pedestrian suffered “serious injuries” after being hit by a car in Blackburn (Credit: Google)

“If you saw the pedestrian on Chester Street shortly before the collision, we also ask you to come forward.”