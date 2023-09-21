News you can trust since 1886
Pedestrian in his 80s suffers ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by car in Blackburn

A pedestrian was hospitalised with “serious injuries” after being struck by a car in Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 16:19 BST
A Vauxhall Astra collided with a pedestrian in Chester Street at the junction with Dartford Close at around 9.15am on Thursday (September 21).

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our officers are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam and CCTV footage from the area to contact them

A pedestrian suffered "serious injuries" after being hit by a car in Blackburn (Credit: Google)
A pedestrian suffered “serious injuries” after being hit by a car in Blackburn (Credit: Google)
“If you saw the pedestrian on Chester Street shortly before the collision, we also ask you to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting 0268 of September 21.

