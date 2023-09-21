Pedestrian in his 80s suffers ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by car in Blackburn
A Vauxhall Astra collided with a pedestrian in Chester Street at the junction with Dartford Close at around 9.15am on Thursday (September 21).
The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our officers are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam and CCTV footage from the area to contact them
“If you saw the pedestrian on Chester Street shortly before the collision, we also ask you to come forward.”
Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting 0268 of September 21.