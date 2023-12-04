Pedestrian in her 60s suffers ‘life threatening injuries’ after being struck by Chevrolet car in Blackburn
A Chevrolet collided with a woman in her 60s on Newfield Drive at its junction with Issa Way at around 9.25pm on Friday (December 1).
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with “serious injuries.”
Sgt Pete Fyans, from Lancashire Police Roads Policing Unit, said: “If anyone witnessed the collision or was driving in the area and has dashcam or CCTV footage around the time of the collision, we would ask them to contact us as soon as possible.
“The pedestrian suffered life threatening injuries, our thoughts are very much with her and her family as she receives treatment in hospital.”
If you have any information or footage that could help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 1338 of December 1.