A pedestrian suffered “life threatening injuries” after they were struck by a car in Blackburn.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Chevrolet collided with a woman in her 60s on Newfield Drive at its junction with Issa Way at around 9.25pm on Friday (December 1).

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with “serious injuries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sgt Pete Fyans, from Lancashire Police Roads Policing Unit, said: “If anyone witnessed the collision or was driving in the area and has dashcam or CCTV footage around the time of the collision, we would ask them to contact us as soon as possible.

A pedestrian suffered “life threatening injuries” after they were struck by a car in Blackburn (Credit: Google)

“The pedestrian suffered life threatening injuries, our thoughts are very much with her and her family as she receives treatment in hospital.”