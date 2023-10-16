Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Citroen Berlingo struck a pedestrian on Blackgate Lane at around 8pm on Saturday (October 14).

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with “serious injuries”.

Officers on Monday (October 16) launched an appeal for information to establish what happened.

A man in his 20s was struck by a car in Tarleton

Sgt Paul McCurrie, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a pedestrian with serious injuries, my thoughts are very much with them and their loved ones at this time.

“We are working hard to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision.

“I would ask any witnesses or anybody who has CCTV/ dashcam footage which captured the collision or who saw either the pedestrian or the car in the moments before to contact police as soon as possible.”