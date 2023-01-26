Parking: New tariffs to be introduced in Chorley as council looks to free up spaces
From February new parking tariffs will come into operation in Chorley town centre.
The changes, part of Chorley Council’s car parking strategy, will come into effect on February 1, with the council claiming they are to “ensure sufficient parking capacity to ensure the town continues to thrive”.
CLICK here for the big Pay and Display changes in Preston
What are the changes?
The new tariffs include:
- To free up spaces for those visiting the entertainment venues such as the cinema and shopping in market walk, Portland Street car park will no longer be all day parking, with a four hour maximum stay introduced.
- Long stay car parks will offer one hour free parking instead of three hours, with four hours costing just £1.
- The Flat Iron car park will remain as a two hour maximum stay costing £1 for two hours, with the removal of the one hour tariff option. This car park will no longer be free on Saturdays after 1pm and Sundays, to allow a turnover of spaces for shoppers.
- Tariffs on short stay car parks remain the same, including 1 hour free parking.
- Free parking to remain after 5pm on weekdays, Saturdays after 1pm, Sundays and Bank holidays with the exception of on the Flat Iron car park.
"Accomodate future demands”
Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Peter Wilson said: “We’ve implemented these changes to not only ensure that there is a good turnover of parking spaces to support local businesses, but also to accommodate the future demand of visitors to the town centre.
“Within the car park strategy that was approved last year, we’ve looked at things like parking capacity, accessibility, price and also the changes in consumer behaviour and how the car parks are used.
“We’re confident that these tariff changes will support what we are trying to achieve, support the local economy and at the same time still remain extremely good value for money for those visiting Chorley town centre, which has so much to offer.”
On display
As before, a time of arrival ticket must be displayed, including for free periods and visitors also have the option of paying for parking by the MiPermit app should they wish. Visitors are urged to check the tariff boards before they leave their car from February 1.