Parking: New tariffs to be introduced in Chorley as council looks to free up spaces

The changes, part of Chorley Council’s car parking strategy, will come into effect on February 1, with the council claiming they are to “ensure sufficient parking capacity to ensure the town continues to thrive”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CLICK here for the big Pay and Display changes in Preston

Flat Iron car park, Chorley

What are the changes?

The new tariffs include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

- To free up spaces for those visiting the entertainment venues such as the cinema and shopping in market walk, Portland Street car park will no longer be all day parking, with a four hour maximum stay introduced.

- Long stay car parks will offer one hour free parking instead of three hours, with four hours costing just £1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- The Flat Iron car park will remain as a two hour maximum stay costing £1 for two hours, with the removal of the one hour tariff option. This car park will no longer be free on Saturdays after 1pm and Sundays, to allow a turnover of spaces for shoppers.

- Tariffs on short stay car parks remain the same, including 1 hour free parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Free parking to remain after 5pm on weekdays, Saturdays after 1pm, Sundays and Bank holidays with the exception of on the Flat Iron car park.

"Accomodate future demands”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Peter Wilson said: “We’ve implemented these changes to not only ensure that there is a good turnover of parking spaces to support local businesses, but also to accommodate the future demand of visitors to the town centre.

“Within the car park strategy that was approved last year, we’ve looked at things like parking capacity, accessibility, price and also the changes in consumer behaviour and how the car parks are used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re confident that these tariff changes will support what we are trying to achieve, support the local economy and at the same time still remain extremely good value for money for those visiting Chorley town centre, which has so much to offer.”

On display

Advertisement Hide Ad