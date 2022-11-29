Parking enforcement team go green with fleet of electric vehicles
There will be no escape for parking offenders in Lancashire – the council’s enforcement team have been equipped with lean, green (and much quieter) driving machines.
Lancashire County Council's parking services team has taken delivery of 12 new fully- electric vehicles to minimise emissions as they cover hundreds of miles on their rounds.
County Councillor Shaun Turner, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "We're committed to reducing the carbon emissions produced by the council's services to net zero, and adopting new technology such as electric and low emissions vehicles will play a major part in this. Our parking services team is the first to go fully electric, and we'll be looking for opportunities to use electric vehicles wherever there's a good business case as other parts of our vehicle fleet need to be renewed. We've installed the first charging points County Hall and are currently installing others at our depots to support these vehicles."
READ MORE: Free parking for shoppers in Preston this Christmas
Most Popular
County Councillor Turner added: "As the work of our highways teams naturally involves a lot of travel we are looking closely at how they can best make use of electric vehicles to reduce the impact of their work on the environment. Some of the vehicles and plant equipment used by our highways teams are very specialised so converting to electric will depend upon electric powered technology advancing to cover these types of vehicle, however we are working to identify where they can be used. Our grounds maintenance teams are already using battery powered hedge cutters, strimmers, chainsaws, pruners and mowers which have all traditionally been petrol-powered."