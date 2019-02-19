Parking crackdown starts near Royal Preston Hospital following student nurse row

A council crackdown on ‘obstructive parking’ in nine streets near Royal Preston Hospital (RPH) is underway.

Workmen from Lancashire County Council could be seen in Broadwood Drive, Fulwood, today painting single yellow lines to restrict parking between the hours of 8am and 5pm.

Workmen from Lancashire County Council could be seen in Broadwood Drive, Fulwood, today painting single yellow lines to restrict parking between the hours of 8am and 5pm

It comes after the Post revealed an ongoing battle between those that live on the streets in and around Broadwood Drive and those parking on the streets to visit the hospital, including student nurses.

Some student nurses reported being verbally abused and returning to find their cars damaged.

READ MORE: Driveway offered to Royal Preston nurse whose car was vandalised after parking in a residential street

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We’re currently introducing new parking restrictions on a number of roads near Preston Hospital in response to concerns from residents that obstructive parking is creating difficulties for the general movement of vehicles along some roads and at junctions, and causing problems for people getting into and out of their driveways.

"At the same time we’re refreshing existing parking restrictions on nearby roads while we're working in the area to make sure they can all be enforced."

A car on the edge of the new single yellow lines in Broadwood Drive

Residents in nearby St Clares Avenue, which is an access only road, have also raised issue with hospital-related parking.

While there road has not been included in the county council's current yellow lines plan, one resident, who didn’t want to be named, said: “I completely sympathise with staff and visitors [to RPH] because you don’t want to pay extortionate amounts to park. But this isn’t the answer.”

The county council approved the new single yellow lines for nine roads near RPH in its Cabinet meeting from December.