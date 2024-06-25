Parking ban to make way for buses on these South Ribble roads

County Hall is set to remove four existing bus stops and introduce twice that number of “bus stop clearway” areas – several of them almost in the same location as the stops that will be taken away. Parking by other vehicles will be prohibited in all of the new bus-only zones, which include some areas where parking is not currently banned at the roadside.
A report outlining the reasons for the decision states that the proposals are required “to facilitate the safe passage of vehicles and pedestrians” and to ensure bus stops are compliant with the equality legislation “by preventing parking from obstructing kerbside boarding [and] alighting”.
Some bus stops will be relocated to “appropriate locations where this can be accommodated”, the document explains.
THE BUS STOPS TO GO…
***Walton Summit Road (north west side), from north east of its junction with Reedfield Place;
b) Walton Summit Road (south east side), from south west of its junction with Reedfield Place;
c) Brierley Road (north east side), from south east of its junction with Newfield Road;
d) Brierley Road (south west side), from south east of its junction with Newfield Road.
…AND THE BUS STOP CLEARWAYS TO COME
***Church Road (north east side), from north west of its junction with Walton Summit Road;
***Preston Road (south west side), from south east of its junction with Walton Summit Road;
***Walton Summit Road (north west side), from north east of its junction with Reedfield Place;
***Walton Summit Road (south east side), from south west of its junction with Reedfield Place;
***Brierley Road (north east side), from south east of its junction with Newfield Road;
***Brierley Road (south west side), from south east of its junction with Newfield Road;
***Clayton Brook Road (north west side), from north east of its junction with Brown Hey;
***Clayton Brook Road (south east side), from south west of its junction with Tramway Lane.
