Parking ban near Preston bus stop to reduce risk of head-on collisions leaves residents angry

Double yellow lines will be painted in the vicinity of the boarding point on Tudor Avenue in Ribbleton, close to the junction with New Hall Lane. The on-street “clearway” that forms the stop itself will also be lengthened.

The measures were given the green light by Lancashire County Council's cabinet in response to fears raised by a resident. However, the plans also sparked a petition signed by 52 other locals who opposed changes that will lead to there being less space for householders to park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bus stop is used by the Preston Bus-operated number 100 service, as well as three school buses which ferry pupils to and from Christ the King High School, Archbishop Temple High School and Corpus Christi Sports College. It also acts as a terminus for the 100, meaning that vehicles often park up in the location before starting their return journey at the scheduled time.

The bus stop on Tudor Avenue is the terminus for the number 100 route and is also served by three school buses, meaning that it is regularly congested (image: Google)

A report presented to cabinet members revealed that the area was beset with bottleneck issues that needed resolving. They were told that motorists passing parked or waiting buses often come into conflict with vehicles turning into Tudor Avenue from New Hall Lane - a pinch point worsened by vehicles parked opposite the bus stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buses leaving the stop also need to manoeuvre around vehicles parked between the current clearway area and the main road - causing them to swing out across the centre white line onto the other side of the road and again bringing them head-to-head with oncoming traffic.

The situation is said to be even worse during school pick-up and drop-off times when the trio of school services have to negotiate any waiting number 100 buses, which run every 15 minutes.

There is currently nothing stopping vehicles from parking at the bus stop on Cairnsmore Avenue - but there soon will be (image: Google)

The bus stop clearway on Tudor Avenue will now be extended by eight metres to provide more space for manoeuvring buses, while the bus stop pole will also be moved closer to the junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining northbound stretch of Tudor Avenue before it meets New Hall Lane will see a ‘no waiting at any time’ rule introduced, allowing buses to move off unhindered without having to pull out into the wrong lane to avoid parked vehicles. The same double yellow restriction will be implemented on the southbound side, running for 27 metres from the junction with the main road.

A proposal to install a shelter at the stop was dropped in recognition of local opposition to the idea.

Another nearby bus stop served by the number 100 on Cairnsmore Avenue will see a clearway area introduced to prevent vehicles blocking the facility - a situation which means passengers currently often have to walk in the road to get on and off the bus and which creates a higher step for them than would be the case if they were able to do so directly from or onto the pavement.

As well as the petition, opposition to the Tudor Avenue plans came from several individuals who set out concerns about the already limited on-street parking for residents and warned that the double yellows would simply move the problem further along the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

County Hall highway officials said that the loss of spaces had to be “balanced against the general rights and interests of the wider community, including the users of public transport”. They added that while residents might like to park outside their homes, the county council was under no obligation to ensure that they were able to.

Meanwhile, in response to a complaint from one resident that bus drivers were obstructing the road “while they enjoy a break”, Preston Bus said that all of its drivers were “aware of the need to move their respective vehicle around the ‘block’ and return to the terminus, should it hinder another vehicle from passing safely”.