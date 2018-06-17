Overturned van closes one lane of the M6

Have your say

One lane of the M6 has been closed due to an overturned van.

The closure is in place northbound between junctions 32 for Broughton and junction 33 for Lancaster services.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "There's an incident involving an overturned vehicle that looks like a van converted into a motor home.

"It's being going on since 11:55am with one lane closed causing 15 minutes of delays.

"Recovery is on the the scene. Traffic is being held temporarily while the van is righted.

"As soon as it is in the hard shoulder traffic will be on the move again."

An average speed of 10mph has been reported (Image: The AA).

Traffic was released on all three lanes at around 1pm.