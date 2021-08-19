One person given first aid after two-vehicle crash in Preston

Two fire engines from Bamber Bridge and Blackburn attended the smash in Gib Lane at around 9.45am today (August 19).

The incident involves two vehicles.

Firefighters gave first aid to one casualty who was then assessed by North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).

"A first aid kit and a hearth kit were used at this incident," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Fire crews were at the scene for around half an hour.

A spokeswoman for NWAS added: "We were called at 9.45am and responded with one ambulance but did not take anyone to hospital."

